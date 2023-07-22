Gaghli Village Makes Rs 17.5 Crore Worth Of Transactions On E-Gram Platform

Every morning since the last 12 years, in the quaint village of Gaghli Jayeshbhai Parghi, takes his two-wheeler in the morning (sometimes his e-bike that he won as a prize from the state government), and goes to the panchayat office at the break of dawn every day where a que of people await him for making their payments for gas bills, electricity bills or to just send their week's daily wages to their families back home. All of this, via the e-gram services in the state which facilitates these transfers. In fact, a higher number of the amount of transfers were made by Jayeshbhai last year which exceeded over Rs. 15 crore in 2022 and over 2.5 crores in 2023 (till June).

With the nearest bank being 6km away, this service helps the entire village make these transactions on a daily basis of over Rs. 4-5 lakh as shared by the Gram panchayat and Bhavnagar collector's office. Jayeshbhai being the VCE in the gram panchayat office makes facilitates these payments on a daily basis. But two of the reasons why the transfers made in this village are high is because of lack of a bank and while the population of the village stands at 4462, there are an additional number of users of the egram services in the GIDC industrial estate. "We have several thousands of labourers who are working in the GIDC as labourers who also come to the office for using the egram services. They are usually the ones who also have a higher amount since they send the money back to their families," said Jayesh Parghi while speaking to Republic.

While speaking to Republic, the collector of Bhavnagar also added over the use of the egram services and how it helps achieve the goal towards financial inclusion in every nook and cranny of the country. "VCEs like Jayeshbhai are doing splendid work . The implementation of the E-Gram Vishwagram scheme has played a crucial role in promoting financial inclusion and bringing online government services to rural areas. It has facilitated the availability of taluka-level services at the village level, benefitting the local community," said IAS RK Mehta, Collector, Bhavnagar.

Adding to this, Dr Prashant Jilova , district development officer also explained, "Every Gram Panchayat office provides various Business to Citizen (B2C) services, including mobile recharge, bill payments, insurance, money transfers, Aadhaar services, and more. Additionally, they offer services like Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS) for workers in the nearby GIDC area who need to withdraw their salaries or send money to their relatives."

Under Government to Citizen (G2C) services, Ghangli Gram Panchayat’s e-gram center provides 7/12 or 8A land records, birth and death records, RTO forms, online recruitment forms, PAN cards, Ayushman cards, Aadhaar cards, election cards, and applications related to senior citizen benefits, widow certificates, income certificates, and ration cards. These services are accessible through the digital service setu, saving applicants the time and expense of travelling to the Taluka headquarters.