GAIL Recruitment 2021: Direct Link To Apply For Over 200 Vacancies

GAIL recruitment 2021: GAIL India Limited has invited applications in order to fill its 220 vacancies. It will be recruiting graduates, Chartered Accountants, and engineers for managerial and officer positions. The application form is available on GAIL's official website https://www.gailonline.com/. Candidates should make sure to apply before the first week of August as the last date for submitting the application form is August 5. Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) categories will have to pay an application fee of Rs.200 while filling the form.

Direct Link

Direct link to view recruitment notification

Direct link to the application form

GAIL recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Manager (Marketing -Commodity Risk Management): 4 posts

Manager (Marketing International LNG and Shipping): 6 posts

Senior Engineer (Chemical): 7 posts

Senior Engineer (Mechanical): 51 posts

Senior Engineer (Electrical): 26 posts

Senior Engineer (Instrumentation): 3 posts

Senior Engineer (Civil): 15 posts

Senior Engineer (GAILTEL TC/TM): 10 posts

Senior Engineer (Boiler Operation): 5 posts

Senior Engineer (Environmental Engineering): 5 posts

Senior Officer (E&P): 3 posts

Senior Officer (F&S): 10 posts

Senior Officer (C&P): 10 posts

Senior Officer (BIS): 9 posts

Senior Officer (Marketing): 8 posts

Senior Officer (HR): 18 posts

Senior Officer (Corporate Communication): 2 posts

Senior Officer (Law): 4 posts

Senior Officer (F&A): 5 posts

Officer (Laboratory): 10 posts

Officer (Security): 5 posts

Officer (Official Language): 4 posts

Terms and Conditions

GAIL says, "Only full-time regular courses will be considered (except CA/ CMA qualification). All minimum essential qualification(s) must be from UGC recognized Indian University/ UGC recognized Indian Deemed University. The maximum upper age of the applicant shall not exceed 56 years including all possible age relaxations. At the time of submission of online application, candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only)(excluding applicable Convenience Fee and Taxes)."

About GAIL

GAIL (India) Limited, a Maharatna PSU and India's flagship Natural Gas company is integrating all aspects of the Natural Gas value chain (including Exploration & Production, Processing, Transmission, Distribution, and Marketing) and its related services. In a rapidly changing scenario, GAIL is spearheading the move to a new era of clean fuel industrialization by creating a quadrilateral of green energy corridors that connect major consumption centers in India with major gas fields, LNG terminals, and other cross border gas sourcing points. GAIL is also expanding its business overseas to become a formidable player in the International Market.