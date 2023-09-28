GalaxEye And IdeaForge Join Forces To Create Radar For Enhanced Military Surveillance

Bangalore-based space start-up, GalaxEye, and drone manufacturing company, ideaForge, have embarked on a pioneering partnership to develop a specialized radar system known as the UAV FOPEN Radar. This radar technology is set to revolutionize armed forces' operations by allowing them to peer through dense foliage and fog, offering seamless monitoring in even the most challenging conditions.

The GalaxEye and ideaForge collaboration is poised to address a critical need within the armed forces: the ability to conduct surveillance in environments laden with dense foliage and obscured by fog. The UAV FOPEN Radar (Foliage Penetration) is engineered to empower the armed forces with a unique surveillance capability, enabling them to navigate and monitor situations previously hindered by obstructions.

A Blend of Cutting-Edge Technologies

The partnership leverages ideaForge's extensive expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology, skillfully merging it with GalaxEye's cutting-edge Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology. This innovative approach provides a powerful solution to the age-old challenge of conducting surveillance beneath thick foliage and in foggy conditions.

The Foliage Penetrating UAV Radar system is engineered to surmount obstacles such as clouds, fog, smoke, mist, camouflage nets, and dense tree-canopy foliage that traditionally obstruct surveillance operations. This breakthrough technology is poised to bolster the armed forces' ability to detect illegal activities, monitor unauthorized movements, conduct counterinsurgency operations, and track illicit operations more effectively.

All-Weather Surveillance Payload

Mounted on a UAV, this radar system will serve as an all-weather surveillance payload, delivering real-time ground photography capable of identifying objects concealed by foliage or camouflage. This tactical advantage promises to empower security agencies with unparalleled capabilities in challenging operational scenarios, all with minimal operational effort.

The collaboration between GalaxEye and ideaForge marks a significant milestone in the development of advanced surveillance technologies. By combining their expertise, they aim to provide the nation's security forces with cutting-edge tools to safeguard against existing and future threats. This partnership reinforces the importance of innovation and collaboration in ensuring national security. Both companies are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to address the evolving needs of India's armed forces. The development of this groundbreaking radar system represents a significant step towards enhancing aerial surveillance capabilities, ultimately contributing to the security and defense of the nation.