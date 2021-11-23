Galwan Braveheart Colonel Santosh Babu Conferred With Mahavir Chakra Posthumously

The Indian Army's Galwan clash braveheart Colonel Santosh Babu received the Mahavir Chakra (posthumously) on Tuesday for resisting the Chinese Army attack. The Mahavir Chakra was received by Colonel Santosh Babu's mother and wife from President Ram Nath Kovind. Colonel Santosh Babu resisted the audacious attack by China's forces amid the standoff between the two countries. In addition, he also established an observation post in the face of the enemy in Ladakh's Galwan Valley during the ongoing Operation Snow Leopard.

Col Santosh Babu accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.



His mother and wife receive the award from President. pic.twitter.com/oxonlAvEWL — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

The Mahavir Chakra citation of Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu has stated that he was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment and was tasked with establishing an Observation Post. It further stated that Colonel Santosh Babu successfully executed his task with a sound plan after organising and briefing his troops about the situation. However, while holding position, his column faced stiff resistance from the Chinese adversaries who attacked the forces using lethal and sharp weapons along with pelting stones.

The citation has also said that despite being grievously injured, Colonel Santosh Babu led from the front with absolute command and control despite hostile conditions and resisted the enemy attack at his position. In addition, he also inspired and motivated his troops to hold ground. The Mahavir Chakra citation also mentions that he made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Col Santosh Babu to receive the Mahavir Chakra posthumously today for resisting the Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in the Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector during the ongoing Operation Snow Leopard. pic.twitter.com/ALknSt3oBF — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Mahavir Chakra citation of Colonel Santosh Babu who laid down his life while resisting a vicious attack on his observation post by Chinese Army soldiers in the Galwan valley of Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/xY7SzhTaiZ — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

India - China standoff

The standoff in eastern Ladakh between India and China has been going on since May 2020. In addition, a serious clash also occurred in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides had gradually enhanced their military deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers along with heavy weaponry. The tensions escalated when a deadly clash broke out in the Galwan valley in June last year, wherein 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred. After a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the north and south banks of Pangong lake in February and in the Gogra area in August this year. However, the last round of military talks on October 10 ended inconclusively. On Thursday, India and China agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement in remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Image: ANI