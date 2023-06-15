Galwan Clash Anniversary: Top Army Officials To Convene Key Meeting In Leh Today

Why you're reading this: Senior Indian Army officials will gather in Leh on Thursday, June 15, on the third anniversary of the Galwan clash to engage in discussions regarding strategies and preparedness in the area bordering China. Notably, the Army has been engaged in a range of activities to stop a ‘possible’ Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following the clash in Galwan.

The Galwan Valley clash occurred between China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and Indian Army troops on June 15, 2020, when Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo in the Eastern Ladakh region.

A total of 20 Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the fierce hand-to-hand combat in Galwan.

Following this, several rounds of talks were held between top military officials of both armies with the aim to resolve the crisis and initiate disengagement in the region.

Top Army officials to meet in Leh on third anniversary of Galwan clash

According to Army officials, the operational discussions in Leh on Thursday will be attended by key personnel from the Northern Command, including Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, and 14 Corps Commander Lt General Rashim Bali, along with other high-ranking officers. The primary focus of the meeting will revolve around assessing the force's readiness in the sector bordering China.

It is pertinent to mention that in accordance with an agreement reached during the 16th round of military talks, both Chinese and Indian forces carried out disengagement from Patrolling Point 15 located in the Gogra-Hotsprings region in September of the previous year. Additionally, the two sides successfully completed the disengagement procedure in 2021 along the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake, as well as in the Gogra area.

Galwan Valley clash

The clashes in Galwan Valley took place after Indian troops strongly opposed the erection of a surveillance post by the Chinese side near patrolling point 14. The Galwan Valley clash, which took place on June 15, 2020, in the region of Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) resulted in a violent confrontation between the two sides, leading to casualties on both sides. It marked one of the deadliest clashes between Indian and Chinese forces in decades and escalated tensions between the two countries.

Following the Galwan clash, the Indian Army significantly enhanced its readiness by deploying more than 50,000 soldiers at forward posts along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 2020. These troops were equipped with advanced weaponry to deter any potential aggression shown by the Chinese to change the status quo on the LAC.

