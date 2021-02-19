Galwan Clash Martyr Col Santosh Babu's Father Reacts To China's Admission; 'Can't Escape'

After China admitted for the first time that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) lost four of its soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with India last year near the LAC, Col Santosh Babu's father Bikkumalla Upendra has given his first reaction to this news.

The martyred soldier's father said, "The China Government has first time announced that four soldiers were martyred during the clashes in the Galwan and we can understand that the pressure and persuasion made by the government of India under the leadership of PM Modi. China could not escape from accepting the facts of the Galwan clashes, though they are saying that the death toll is 4, it is actually 40. However, they are now coming to the reality and have closed their two faces in front of the international community."

China Admits Casualties In Galwan Valley Clash

China has finally accepted that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) lost four of its soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with India last year near the LAC. China state-affiliated media, named People's Daily reported, "Four Chinese soldiers, who were sacrificed in last June's border conflict, were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations, Central Military Commission announced Friday. A colonel, who led them and seriously injured, was conferred with an honorary title."

Earlier this month, while reporting that the frontline troops of China and India at the south and north banks of the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh have started disengagement, Russian news agency TASS had claimed that Beijing lost 45 soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash last year. According to a TASS report, "Chinese and Indian forces clashed in the region in May and June 2020, resulting in at least 20 Indian and 45 Chinese servicemen dead. Following these incidents, New Delhi and Beijing increased the concentration of forces in the region to about 50,000 people each." According to an American intelligence report, the number of casualties on the Chinese side was 35.

