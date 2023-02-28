Galwan Martyr’s Father Arrested, Allegedly Thrashed By Bihar Cops Over His Son’s Memorial

The father of the Galwan martyr Jai Kishore Singh was allegedly thrashed and then arrested by the police in Bihar’s Vaishali over building a memorial for his son on government land.

The brother of the soldier, who sacrificed his life during the Galwan clash, said, “DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in-charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him. I am also an armed forces personnel.”

The sub-divisional police officer of Mahua, Poonam Kesari informed that the rights of the landowner were violated after walls were built bordering the statue, “On Jan 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & on govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. Landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment," SDPO added.

Moreover, the SDPO said, “The land where the statue has been erected belongs to the government of Bihar. A road passes through that land, near to which both the defendant and the complainant also have their own land parcels. The land of the person challenging the memorial passes through the land on which the memorial is built. No permission was taken to build the memorial and thus his rights were violated. He (the father) would have constructed the statue on the land owned by him, he has enough land or he would have purchased land from the government.”

According to reports, the Jandaha police station chief Vishwanath Ram reached in the night to arrest the martyr’s father and not only arrested him but also allegedly assaulted and abused him.