Galwan Martyr Col. Santosh Babu's Bust Unveiled In Suryapet; Watch How It Was Made Here

Honouring the Braveheart Colonel Santosh Babu who was martyred in the June 15 Galwan clash, a bust of his has been installed in his hometown in Telangana's Suryapet on Friday. The two-and-a-half feet bust was ordered by the Colonel's friends from sculptors in West Godavari district in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. A month later, a bronze statue will also be installed and a crossroads in Suryapet are likely to be renamed as Colonel Santosh Marg.

Watch the video of how the bust was made above