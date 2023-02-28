Galwan Martyr's Brother Narrates Horrific Tale; 'Father Thrashed For Building Memorial'

Galwan martyr Sepoy Jai Kishore's brother said Bihar police officials came in a three-vehicle convoy and beat up their father, Raj Kishore. Speaking to Republic, the brother narrated how his father was beaten up by personnel of the Bihar police. "I kept on asking them about the case, but they didn't tell anything. If I would have known that there is a case against building a memorial on government land, then we must have had a dialogue with the cops immediately." The Galwan martyr's father was arrested for allegedly erecting a statue of the martyr on what is said to be government land in Jandaha village in Bihar's Vaishali.

Bihar cops take strong stand, narrate their part

Bihar cops have denied allegations of inappropriate behaviour with the martyr's father. They claimed the matter is of illegal land encroachment. A senior Bihar police official, while narrating the case, said, "A case was registered in the Jandaha police station on January 23 under the SC-ST Act. Martyred sepoy's father encroached on the land of a villager. First, he built the pillars and then installed the memorial."

"Sepoy's father's land and the encroached land are in front of each other, divided by a government road. The entire area that was encroached on created disturbance to the localities. They could have made the memorial on their land as they have enough space or they must have approached the administration for permission," SDPO Mahua said.

She added, "However, they tried to get control of the land without any authorisation. Following this, we registered a case based on the complaint received by the encroached land's owner."

The alleged inappropriate action taken by the Bihar cops has also triggered political outrage. Several Bihar BJP leaders have expressed their disappointment over how the martyred sepoy's father was dealt with by the Bihar cops. A Bajrang Dal leader has come to the fore calling for the permanent settlement of the martyr's memorial.