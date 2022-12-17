'Galwan Or Tawang, Our Defence Forces Have Shown Their Valour & Bravery': Defence Minister

After India left China stunned during the LAC face-off in Tawang on December 9 in Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Indian Army for protecting the country by pushing back the Chinese side in the staff-off.

Defence Minister made these remarks on Saturday, December 17, while addressing the FICCI Annual Convention and AGM in the National capital.

Making a huge statement on the India-China face-off in Tawang, Singh said, "Whether it is Galwan or Tawang, our Defence forces have proven their bravery and shown their valour again and again."

#BREAKING | Be it Galwan or Tawang, our defence forces have shown their valour and bravery again and again: Huge statement by Defence Min Rajnath Singh on India- China face-off. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/JLFZ10hxLJ — Republic (@republic) December 17, 2022

Speaking on Tawang face-off politics, he asserted that we never questioned the intention of any political party when it comes to National security. "We have only raised issues on the policies of the Opposition. Truth is the only medium to do politics. Politics (Rajneet) is a system that guides society to the right path."

Speaking to Republic TV, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) said, "The Defence forces are proving their valour ever since they were created. People should stop doing politics over this matter."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's remarks on the Indian Army, Major Gaurav Arya (Retd.) said, "The soldiers at the border areas are not interested in what the Opposition is saying. They are only interested in where the enemies are and what the senior officer is saying."

Rahul Gandhi Insults Indian Force

On December 16, Congress insulted the security forces in the backdrop of the Tawang clash, the grand old party's former president, Rahul Gandhi claimed that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian soldiers were getting 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts.

"From what I can make of the current situation, China is not preparing for an incursion but a full-fledged war. The threat is clear but our government is ignoring the threat. The Centre is trying to hide facts from us but it won't be able to hide such things for long," said Rahul Gandhi.

The Wayanad MP said that the government's approach is 'event-based'-- 'organising one event here, one there'--- and added that when it comes to international relations and geopolitics, 'events don't work, power works'.

"I have time and again warned them to be cautious, and understand what is happening. Their statements keep coming, I see the External Affairs minister talking, I should not say this, but there is a need for him to deepen his understanding of things," the 52-year-old said.