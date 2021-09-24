Galwan Valley Clash: EAM Rejects Claims That India Encroached 'China's Territory'

India has rejected China's claim that the Galwan Valley incident took place because India violated all the treaties and agreements to encroach on China's territory. Rejecting Beijing's statement, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India's position on the Galwan Valley incident has been clear and consistent.

"It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquillity. This has also impacted the bilateral relations," Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson further stated that EAM S Jaishankar in his meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister last month had emphasised India's expectation that the Chinese will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh while "fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols."

Chinese diplomat Sun Weidong says India and China should work together

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong, at the Opening Ceremony of the fourth high-level track 11 dialogue of China-India Relations, said that India and China should avoid falling into the outdated trap of western thinking. "Western mindset of power politics and law of the jungle runs counter to the trend of 21st century——peace, development and win-win cooperation. It gains no support from the people," he tweeted.

"China and India should work together to take the broad road of mutual respect, dialogue, cooperation and mutual benefit, rather than the narrow log bridge of mutual confrontation, suspicion, attrition and zero-sum competition," he added.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that the Galwan Valley clash last year between Indian and Chinese troops took bilateral relations in a "completely different direction". He said that challenge on how to manage the relationship with China ranks "very, very high".

India-China border disputes in LAC

Both India and China have been on a stand-off since the Galwan Valley clash last year but disengaged from the most contentious Pangong lake area last month following talks at both military and political levels.

Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when Chinese forces attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh after tensions along the LAC.