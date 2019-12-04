Delhi CM Kejriwal Plays Final Pre-poll Card; Gambhir Calls Wi-Fi Freebie "a Big Lie"

Even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is claiming that AAP is the only party to fulfil all poll promises as per their election manifesto, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has deflated it calling it a 'big lie'. Speaking to media, Gambhir said that he is lying to the citizens of Delhi. He also maintained that Kejriwal is doing a vote-bank politics.

"Delhi CM has again lied to the public. He is a big liar. He said the same 4.5 years ago and saying it again just 2 months before elections. He is doing vote-bank politics because elections are approaching," Gambhir said.

This comes after Kejriwal made a big announcement on Wednesday, saying that Delhiites will get free 15 GB data per month through a hotspot network across the city. He said that work on setting up 11,000 hotspots across the city is going on. He added that on December 16, 100 hotspots will be inaugurated launching the Delhi government's free wifi scheme.

Earlier, Delhi CM Kejriwal had also announced 'Free Lifeline Electricity of 200 units to all'. He said that household consuming 200 units or less power will now get a Zero Bill every month. However, if a household will use more than 200 units, then existing rates of electricity will apply. He added that those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get a 50 per cent power subsidy from the Delhi government. He has also implemented free bus rides scheme for women in the national capital and has announced free rides for women in metro.

Gambhir's jalebi-poha controversy

A controversy broke out last month when Gautam Gambhir did not attend a pollution meet amidst poor air quality of the national capital. His picture surfaced on internet as former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman shared pictures with him eating 'Poha and Jalebi' during the first Test match against Bangladesh in Indore.

Gambhir was then criticised by AAP for giving priority to commentary instead of being present at the meeting of the Committee on Urban Development. When asked by Republic TV if he would chose his duties as an MP - which includes attending meetings or his contractual commitments, the BJP MP responded in 30 seconds about his primary focus. He also said that he should be judged on the basis of the work he has done in his constituency.

