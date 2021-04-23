Gambhir Draws Flak For 'free Fabiflu' Promise, Says 'few Strips Will Not Cause Shortage'

Defending his offer of free anti-viral drug "Fabiflu" in Delhi, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday that distributing a few hundred strips for free does not amount to ‘hoarding’. Gambhir’s move was criticized by many including leaders of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress who questioned if it was legal to do so.

"If a few 100 strips of tablets obtained from a distributor are being given for free, then, can it be called hoarding? Is my obtaining a few strips of Fabiflu causing the shortage? You can call me wrong but I'll do everything to save the lives of people," the cricketer-turned-politician told ANI.

On Wednesday, Gambhir’s tweet offering COVID-19 medicines amid an acute shortage in the city provoked a backlash on social media. "People of East Delhi can get 'Fabiflu' from MP office (2, Jagriti Enclave) for FREE between 10-5. Kindly get Aadhar and prescription," he wrote.

'Is it not criminal?'

The announcement also drew sharp reactions from rival parties who accused the BJP leader of "hoarding" the drug and questioned why he didn't hand over the doses to hospitals that may need it.

"This is the reason why Remdisivir, Fabiflu and other critical medicines are out of the market. BJP leaders are hoarding these medicines. We have seen this in Gujarat also. Such leaders must be booked," AAP leader Rajesh Sharma tweeted.

"Is this not criminal? An MP hoarding medicines and giving them as per his wishes. Why should he not give them to the hospital?" tweeted another leader of the party, Somnath Bharti. Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Khera asked if offering COVID-19 medicines was legal at all.

Hitting back at his detractors, Gautam Gambhir said, “Those who allowed Remdesivir to be black marketed at more than 30 thousand a vial and hospital beds to be sold for 5-10 Lakh in Delhi are concerned that a few hundred Fabiflu strips are being given for free to the poor. That’s their understanding of hoarding.”

Delhi is among the worst hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the capital clocked its highest 306 deaths and 26,169 new cases. The positivity rate is at more than 36.24%, which means almost every third sample is COVID positive. The crisis has worsened with the hospitals raising concern over the shortage of medical oxygen, beds and life-saving medicines. "Fabiflu", which is used to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, is in short supply in the city.