Gambhir's Grand Gesture For Children Of Martyr's Family

Many talk about Martyr's sacrifices and their family's plight -- only doing lip service but actually doing nothing for them. But not former India player and now a politician Gautam Gambhir. His Foundation in collaboration with RBL Bank organized a dinner on Saturday night for more than 100 Martyr's family members including their children in their honour and in memory of the Martyrs. The Foundation is also sponsoring the education of these children.

While honouring the family members during Gautam Gambhir Foundation organized event: "Salute To Martyr's", the former India opener said: "one thing I would like to say is that I am blessed with a fabulous team and I want to congratulate GGF because I have always believed in "walk the talk" as just talking or doing lip service is not going to do any impact in the society. GGF took away a lot of pressure from my shoulder as well. Now we have decided to orgainse a dinner every year when all kids and families can interact among themselves and at the same time we can do something about them later on. Last year when we organized the dinner for the kids we took them for an IPL match. This year, we plan to take them around Delhi and they can see all the important spots in the city and so hopefully they can enjoy that as well."

On his Foundation sponsoring education of these children, Gambhir said; "That has been the base of the Foundation -- to help the children with their education and that is the minimum that we can do for them for what the Martyr's and their families have done. This is the least what we can do and if they can achieve their dreams that will be biggest satisfaction."

The dinner night was in honour of the Martyr's and it was a small way of expressing honour, gratitude and respect for them.

Bibhawati Rao, wife of Rajesh, a martyr talked about how the Foundation was helping them. "After my husband was martyred in Sukhma, there was no one to help us. The most worrying part was the education of the children. Gautam Gambhir Foundation has taken care of this and we are so thankful to them."

Many other Martyr's families expressed similar gratitude for the Foundation.

