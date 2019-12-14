Gambhir's Modern Organic Bio Gas Machine To Dispose 5000 Kg Waste Daily

Former India player and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir walked the talk yet again and inaugurated a modern organic biogas machine on Saturday which will dispose of 5000 kilograms of wet waste and garbage every day.

This was in line with Gambhir’s earlier initiatives wherein he had deployed several compost machines and ballistic separators to turn garbage and household waste into compost and soil.

“We are moving at a fast pace towards achieving the objective of Swacch Delhi and East Delhi will lead by example. Cleanliness and sanitation in East Delhi and reduction of Ghazipur landfill are at the top of my priorities. We will be installing many modern machines and equipment in furtherance of this cause in the near future,” Gambhir said during the inauguration.

Many such machines have been installed at the Ghazipur landfill site, the effect of which is slowly becoming visible to the citizens.

