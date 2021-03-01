'Game-changer': AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria Lauds PM Modi For Getting Covid Vaccine Jab

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Director Dr. Randeep Guleria on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi receiving COVID-19 vaccination “will go a long way” in making people more confident about receiving jabs when the time comes. Guleria said that PM Modi showed all the citizens that they “must do the same” when the time comes. Currently, the government has become with the second phase of coronavirus vaccination in its fight against the pandemic. AIIMS Delhi Director also urged all people above the age of 60 and the 45-year-old’s with comorbidities to get inoculated.

AIIMS Director said, “PM Modi took the COVID-19 vaccine and showed the nation that we must do the same when our turn comes. It will go a long way in getting over vaccine hesitancy. I request all those over 60 years of age and those above 45 with comorbidities to register soon and get vaccinated.”

“It is the only way to come out of the pandemic, bring mortality, and get the economy back on track...This will be a game-changer and will motivate more people to come out and get vaccinated. Further, as PM Modi took the Made in India, Bharat Biotech COVAXIN, Galeria said that it showed that “both vaccines are safe and efficacious.” AIIMS Director added, “We must come forward and take whichever vaccine is available. The controversy about the efficacy is one of the vaccines has also been laid to rest today.”

AIIMS Director lauded PM Modi’s patience

Guleria also hailed the calm demeanor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that further put the medical professionals at ease. He said, “The Prime Minister wanted to put the nurses at ease so he talked and joked with them. This really helped in a big way because the nurses were not aware of who they were going to vaccinate and were a little tense. The Prime Minister's attitude put the nurses at ease.”

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick-started Phase 2 of India's massive inoculation drive and received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also took his first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in Chennai. He urged all citizens eligible for this phase of the vaccination to join the campaign against the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19.

