'Gamechanger': Ashok Gehlot Hails Priyanka Vadra's Bhagwa Politics Amid Fierce Back-forth

Backing Priyanka Vadra's 'bhagwa' (saffron) jibe against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot asserted that it would be a "game-changer" in the country. In addition, claimed that Priyanka Vadra said exactly what "the country wanted to hear." In a stinging retaliation, Gehlot lambasted Yogi Adityanath over his "revenge" comment against protesters, accusing the Uttar Pradesh chief minister of threatening people.

He said, "Mayawati is unhappy with Priyanka? Even after Priyanka Gandhi campaigned, made it an issue, and that Yogi has replied on the 'bhagwa' comment - the 'bhagwa' comment will be a gamechanger in the country. The 'bhagwa' comment made by Priyanka will be a gamechanger because she has said what the people of this country wanted to hear. 'Bhagwa' has a special meaning is 'dharma' and in India - and after you don 'bhagwa' you don't believe those words anymore."

"You deal with issues with love and brotherhood and talks about non-violence. And now you're threatening people? That you will teach the protesters a lesson? Take revenge? Revenge? I never imagined that a Chief Minister could ever say that," Ashok Gehlot added.

Priyanka Vardra's 'bhagwa' remark

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra cornered Yogi Adityanath over the UP Police's violent crackdown against protestors of the amended Citizenship Act (CAA). She accused the cops of "working to ensure Yogi's badla (revenge)", referring to the chief minister's statement wherein he vowed "revenge" against the protestors who were "captured in video and CCTV footage."

"Yogi-ji wears 'bhagwa' (saffron). It is not his, saffron belongs to this country's religious and spiritual tradition. It is a symbol of the Hindu religion. He should follow that religion. There is no place for enmity, revenge, and violence in that religion," Priyanka Vadra said.

Hours after Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra commented on saffron clothes of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the latter's office hit back, asserting that he wore saffron robe for "public service after sacrificing everything." "He not only wears saffron but also represents it. The saffron-coloured dress is for public welfare and nation-building and Yogiji is a traveller (pathik) on that path," the tweet said. On Thursday, Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati both turned up the heat on Priyanka Vadra over Kota infant deaths, questioning the latter's silence over the issue in Rajasthan.

