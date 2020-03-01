Ganderbal Police, Rashtriya Rifles Arrest LeT Associate, Recover Chinese Grenade

The District Police of Ganderbal and 24 Rashtriya Rifles have arrested an associate of a Pakistani terrorist (LeT) who was earlier killed in operation Kullan.

During the investigation of case FIR No. 69/ 2019, Gund registered under ULAP Act and Arms Act pertaining to an operation Kullan in which one Pakistani terrorist of LeT outfit was killed. It has been revealed that Fayaz Ahmed Bhat was brought to District Ganderbal. A live Chinese-made grenade was also recovered from his possession.

Let associate also ferried militants

He has been found to have established contacts of terrorists with locals of the Kullan area where they had refuge on different occasions and said person also ferried militants from Bandipora to Ganderbal at the behest of Pakistani handlers. The arrested suspect during interrogation disclosed possession of Chinese grenade, accordingly, the Police team of Ganderbal and 24 Rashtriya Rifles have recovered live grenade.

The previous record also shows that said person was involved in grenade lobbying at Police Station Kangan in the year,2008, against him FIR No. 39/2008 U/S 3/4 Explosive Substances Act was registered and for a considerable period, he remained in Jail. Later he was also booked under PSA.

