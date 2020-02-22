PM Remembers Gandhiji's principles, Says The Judiciary Must Be Based On Truth & Service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered Mahatma Gandhi for his persistence for truth and service, which are considered the foundation of the judiciary. Speaking at the International Judicial Conference in Delhi, the Prime Minister said, "Respected Mahatma Gandhi Ji's life was devoted to truth and service, which are considered the foundation of the judiciary. He himself was a barrister. He has written in great detail in his autobiography about the first case he fought."

"It is a great moment for India as this conference is taking place when our country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhiji was asked to give commission for the case, which he refused. Gandhi was so clear about upholding truth which came from his upbringing, culture and Indian philosophy," he added.

Lauds India's judicial system

While speaking at the conference, PM Modi hailed the judicial system in India, reminding people of some iconic judgments that the courts have passed recently. While translating a Sanskrit shloka PM Modi said, "Law is the king of kings, the law is supreme. For thousands of years, such views have made every Indian trust the judicial system of India."

"Recently, there have been some important judicial judgments that were a subject of global discussions. Before these judgments, several concerns were being expressed about consequences, but 1.3 billion Indians accepted these judicial verdicts wholeheartedly," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi added that for thousands of years India had progressed using the 'faith' of the people in the law system in India. "This was also the inspiration for our constitution," he stated. PM Modi also evoked Ambedkar and said, "Last year our constitution completed 70 years. The constitution is not a mere lawyer's document, it's a vehicle of life."

