Gandhi Hospital Doctors In Hyd Stage Protest Demanding Resumption Of Non-Covid Services

Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) at Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday unanimously decided to boycott their duties and called for the strike. As per the press release issued by the hospital, the doctors demanded immediate resumption of non-Covid services at the state-run teaching hospital. While the protesting doctors carried placards that read 'Save our academics', in front of the hospital and chanted, 'Awaaz do, hum ek hain'.

Hospital's release read, "Despite multiple representations to the concerned authorities regarding resuming of non-covid service at the state-run teaching hospital, there is no change in the situation of residents at Gandhi hospital. We have decided to unanimously boycott our duties and call for a strike in this regard."

Resident doctors at Gandhi hospital threaten to boycott duties

Demanding the resumption of non-Covid services in the super-speciality hospital, the doctors said that this decision will not only help patients suffering from other ailments than COVID-19, but would also do 'justice' to academics of the postgraduate students as their studies have suffered in the last seven months due to pandemic. Doctors also said that the medical duties shall be resumed with 'immediate effect' if non-Covid service is resumed at Gandhi Hospital.

"Moreover, a huge workforce of a teaching facility, over 600 resident doctors, 350 interns, 600 nurses and 600 patients are currently admitted for covid care at Gandhi Hospital. And in view of the same, Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) can be the new Nodal centre for the management of COVID-19 cases, if any," read Hospital's statement.

Gandhi Medical College and Hospital press release

Coronavirus statistics in Telangana

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Telangana so far has recorded over 2,54,666 positive cases, out fo which 2,35,950 have successfully recovered while 1,393 have died. According to the latest updates by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1.015 new cases, 3 deaths and 1,801 fresh recoveries have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in Telangana is 17,323.

