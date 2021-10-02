Gandhi Jayanti: Lakshadweep To Get Its First Public Statue; Rajnath Singh To Unveil

In a key development, the Union Government has announced that archipelago Lakshadweep will unveil its first-ever public statue on Saturday, October 2. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to unveil the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Kavaratti in the Union Territory on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The 6-foot tall bronze statue will be inaugurated by the Defence Minister on Saturday evening. The function will also be attended by Lakshadweep administrator Praful K Patel.

Notably, this will be the first statue in the Muslim majority archipelago since Lakshadweep was free of statues so far. An attempt had been made by the Congress-led UPA government in 2010 after it sent a statue of Mahatma Gandhi from Kochi in a vessel, however, owing to 'bad weather,' the event was not conducted. On the contrary, right-wing groups had alleged that authorities had sent back the vessel due to local sentiment, PTI reported.

"The uniqueness of this year's celebration is the unveiling of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi by Rajnath Singh in the presence of Praful Patel. This will be the first ever statue to be unveiled in Lakshadweep islands to commemorate the contribution of our great freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the cause of India's independence," a statement issued by the administration said.

Lakshadweep MP not invited

The milestone comes on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary. According to the Union government, installing Mahatma Gandhi's statue, the first one ever in Lakshadweep, that too on Gandhi Jayanti, would come as a tribute to the Father of the Nation on his birth anniversary. Along with the unveiling of the statue, the Lakshadweep administration is also organising a three-day festival during October 1-3. All elected representatives, as well as the residents of the island, have been invited to celebrate the contributions of India's freedom fighters during these three days.

It's important to mention that Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal P P is not invited for the three-day celebrations by the administration. The MP has been at loggerheads with Praful Patel. However, Faizal P P has confirmed that he will attend the unveiling of the statue by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who had invited him personally for the occasion. "Since Rajnath Singh invited me personally, I am attending the unveiling function only," Faizal told news agency PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)