Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi Pays Floral Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital. On account of Gandhi Jayanti, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes at the memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier, taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi's noble principles are globally relevant which give strength to millions. He also stated that Mahatma Gandhi's life and ideals continued to inspire every generation of the country.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा।



I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

PM launches second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban

Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban and the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, asserting that these missions were aimed at making cities garbage-free and water secure. Under the new phase, it will be ensured that no untreated drain waste is discharged into any river of the country, Modi said after launching SBM-U 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0 at the Ambedkar International Centre. He said that the new phases of these missions are also an important step in fulfilling dreams of B R Ambedkar.

Gandhi Jayanti

October 2 is marked as Gandhi Jayanti in India as it underlines the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was one of the greatest freedom fighters of India, who fought against British rule. Gandhi Jayanti is a National holiday in India. In addition to it, back in 2007, it was also announced by the UN General Assembly that this day will also be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Dandi March, the Quit India Movement, the abolition of foreign goods were a few of the extraordinary freedom movements led by him. Gandhi also led campaigns for easing poverty, enhancing women’s rights, developing amity between various religious and ethnic groups.

This year will mark the 152nd birth anniversary of Gandhiji. He was a lawyer, a political enthusiast, a leader who contributed greatly towards the Indian Independence movement in his non-violent ways. He invoked patriotism in every citizen of our country and instilled inspired movements for civil rights and freedom.