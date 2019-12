Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emulating Mahatma Gandhi while also trying to make his leadership ‘Ajatshatru’ (a person who does not have an enemy) and to establish Ram Rajya in India. The leaders were addressing a gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at the concluding event of Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.