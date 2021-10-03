Gandhinagar Bypoll: PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Casts Ballot In Municipal Election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi, cast her vote on Sunday at a polling booth in Gandhinagar for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) election. She is over 90 years old and has was fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Modi announced earlier this year through his Twitter account. Voting is underway for people to elect 44 councillors across 11 wards of the GMC. This is the first major municipal election since Bhupendra Patel became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, the mother of PM Narendra Modi, casts vote in Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections at a polling centre in Raysan village in the city pic.twitter.com/KddJtXzg1X — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The tussle between three parties for the throne

The GMC elections are triply contested between the Aam Aadmi Party, who are booming with confidence, along with the usual challenges of the BJP and the Congress party. The AAP also performed excellently well in the municipal elections of Surat earlier this year. Even though BJP won 93 seats, AAP produced a strong display by winning 27 seats. The BJP has been in power in the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, but the Aam Aadmi Party has campaigned vigorously as Manish Sisodia held a roadshow on September 29. The elections were supposed to be held earlier this year in April, however, they were postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, there are 2.8 lakh registered voters in Gandhinagar. Earlier in 2016, the number of wards was increased from eight to 11 as each ward has four seats. In 2016, Congress and BJP won 16 seats each after more areas were included in the election. Earlier this week on Friday, BJP held a 20-kilometre roadshow on Friday from Pethapur to Kudasan. Prominent leaders like Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state party chief CR Paatil took part in the rally. The elections are also being conducted in Okha and Thara municipalities, while Bhanvad municipality will see mid-term elections, apart from bypolls, for 104 vacant seats in local bodies.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI