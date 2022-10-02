Gandhi's Sane Voice Guides Humanity That War Is Not A Solution To Any Problem: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

The vice president paid tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. Later, he offered tributes to Shastri at his memorial Vijay Ghat.

One of the most influential personalities of modern India, Bapu remains the moral anchor and beacon of hope for the entire humanity in these troubled times, Dhankhar said.

"In today's strife-torn world, Gandhi Ji's sane voice guides humanity that war is not a solution to any problem. As we celebrate his inspirational life, let us pray for a peaceful world that is free of violence, extremism, terrorism, and all form of discrimination," the Vice President's Secretariat tweeted quoting Dhankhar.

The vice president described Shastri as a visionary leader who steered India during one of the most defining phases in its history.

"His clarion call 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to reverberate in the heart of every Indian. My humble tributes on his Jayanti today," Dhankhar said.

