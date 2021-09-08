Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: DDMA Bans Public Celebrations In National Capital Amid COVID Fears

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday issued an order banning Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in public places at the National Capital, Delhi in fear of COVID-19 spread. In the notice, all the district officials are asked to maintain strict compliance with the orders passed by DDMA. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival commences from September 10 and will be celebrated for 10 days.

DDMA order states no pandals or public places shall put up Ganesha idol for the procession.

"Ensure that no idol of Lord Ganesha shall be set up in the tent/Pandal/Public places nor any kind of permission shall be granted for procession and the public shall be encouraged/advised to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at their homes. Further, it should be ensured that crowd does not gather in any religious/social place in any manner," reads the order passed by the DDMA.

DDMA's order on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Orders passed by other states

The Goa government on Tuesday, September 7, issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the state, which include a ban on priests visiting homes for rituals, as well as households having COVID-19 patients being barred from inviting guests or visiting others. With this, officials have said 'sarvajanik Ganeshotsav', or public festivities, may be permitted by local bodies on a case-to-case basis with adherence to all COVID-19 norms, including the use of masks and sanitisers, deployment of thermal screening equipment, and maintenance of social distancing.

Guidelines issued by the Karnataka government have stated a fresh set of restrictions to be followed during the period. Celebrations are only allowed in the districts having a positivity rate below 2%. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Sunday, September 5, held a special meeting with district commissioners, district authority officers, health experts, state revenue minister, health minister, and many others for discussions on the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations under the COVID-19 threat. After a detailed discussion on the issue, an order was issued by the state government providing guidelines and restrictions on celebrations.

Andhra Pradesh Government has banned public processions including the construction of pandals while the Tamil Nadu Government has imposed COVID restrictions till September 15. Maharashtra where the celebrations are witnessed on a huge scale, this year it will remain low-key owing to the pandemic.

