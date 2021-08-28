Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Gujarat Govt To Soon Decide On DJ Music During Processions

Gujarat state government on August 24 announced relaxation for the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi in the state and lifted the night curfew on the date of the festival. Now, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja on Saturday gave assurance to the people of the state that the government will soon decide whether to allow DJ music in processions during Ganesh festivities or not. Speaking to the reporters, Pradeepsinh Jadeja outlined that the state government has already announced relaxation for the celebration of the festivals, and now the decision on playing loudspeakers and DJ Music will soon be taken.

“The state government has already issued basic guidelines for the upcoming festivals of Janmashtmi and Ganesh Utsav. The core committee will discuss the matter of playing DJ music during Ganesh processions (which has been prohibited since the outbreak of Covid-19),” said Pradeepsinh Jadeja

“The state Home and Police Department are committed to ensuring peace, security, and safety in Gujarat. For the past 25 years, the governance system has efficiently maintained law and order in the state, which is why people have their faith in this government,” added Pradeepsinh Jadeja.

Gujarat government relaxes restrictions for Janmashtami & Ganesh festivals

Gujarat government on August 24, Tuesday, announced relaxation in night curfew time and other COVID restrictions for the upcoming Krishna Janmashtami and Ganesh festivals. As per the official released by Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, instead of the usual 11 pm, the night curfew will be in force from 1 am on August 30 to facilitate the celebration of Janmashtami, and from midnight during September 9 to 19 for the Ganesh festival in the cities of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh.

Traditional Janmashtami processions will be allowed with a limited number of participants on August 30. However, the famous matki fod events (during which clay pots filled with curd are broken) and local fairs during Janmashtami will not be allowed.

Installation of up to four feet tall Ganesh idols in public pandals and up to two feet tall idols at home will be allowed. The official release also stated that social distancing norms would have to be followed both at Janmashtami and Ganesh celebration venues, and devotees will have to move in circles for darshan to ensure a distance of two feet with the total number of participants at any given moment not exceeding 200.

Only the rituals of prayer-aarti and distribution of prasad are allowed at public Ganeshotsav places. No other religious and cultural programs can be organised, said the release. On immersion days, not more than 15 people will be allowed in a vehicle carrying idols to water bodies.

(With Inputs: PTI)

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter/PTI/Representative Image)