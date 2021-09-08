Ganesh Chaturthi: Artist In Nashik Carves Ganesha Sculptures On Nails And Areca Nuts

With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, craftsmen throughout the country are busy making a variety of Ganesha idols this year despite COVID-19 pandemic.

Sanjay, a Nashik-based artist, has long been known in Maharashtra for creating Ganesha idols on nails and cassette covers. For the past many years, Sanjay has been making miniature Ganesh idols and has been increasing his business. In Nashik, he owns a workshop and a store.

Nashik artisan carves Ganesha idols on areca nuts

Sanjay spoke on Tuesday about his career as a well-known and unique Nashik Ganesha idol sculptor. "I have been in this business for over 22 years and have made 33,500 idols. Have made Ganeshas in sizes from 3-5 inches," said the Nashik artisan.

Sanjay further stated that he has a diverse collection in his shop and has made Ganesha idols out of areca nuts. "I have carved 11 Ganesh idols each on areca nut (supari) and nails and have different idol varieties in my shop," he added. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, craftsmen all throughout the country are creating miniature, eco-friendly Ganesha statues for this year's 10-day festival, which begins on 10 September.

Ganesh Chaturthi preparations across the country

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 celebrations, magnificent images of Lord Ganesh has emerged. The country is all set to celebrate the festival on September 10. Due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19, the celebrations will be low-key however the faith, hopes, and excitement have not lessened at all. Visual of an artist unveiling Lord's sculpture. Artists in Maharashtra and across India put special efforts and hearts to make the auspicious sculpture of Lord Ganesh way ahead of the festival days. India will again witness low-ley celebrations.

More about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

The auspicious Hindu festival - Ganesh Chaturthi, aka Vinayaka Chaturti or Vinayaka Chaviti, is to mark Lord Ganesh's arrival on Earth with his mother Goddess Parvati and is celebrated for 10 days. Considered a symbol of wisdom, writing, travel, commerce and good fortune, Lord Ganesh is also known as Gajanana, Gajadanta, and Vighnaharta. These are few names among his 108 other titles.

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI