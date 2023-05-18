Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC Mandates Eco-friendly Lord Ganesh Idols In Households From This Year

On the instructions of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Supreme Court, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stated that from this year it is compulsory to use environment-friendly Lord Ganesha for the household Ganeshotsav programmes in Mumbai. It has been mandated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the apex court.

The BMC has also decided to waive fees along with the deposits of public Ganeshotsav Mandals. The deposits that were made in the previous years shall also be returned within the next seven days.

About the grand 10-day festival

Ganesh Chaturthi is India's one of the most prominent festivals especially in Maharashtra. The festival is enthusiastically celebrated by the devotees. During the festival days, Pandals are put up everywhere and people celebrate by dancing through the state.

The grand festival is celebrated on the occasion of lord Ganesha's birthday. As per the Hindu calendar, it comes in the month of Bhadrapada and a lot of dishes get cooked which are later distributed as prasad to others.

Throughout the 10 days of events, prayers are offered to Lord Ganesha. People also visit a lot of pandals that are being set up near their houses. It is to be noted that some pandals are famous in both Pune as well as in Mumbai as they hold great prominence due to their grandeur.

Mumbai's famous Ganesh Chaturthi pandal

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja is very famous as well as the most visited pandal. It has garnered a lot of attention for its 14-foot statue of the Lord Ganesha. It was established in 1934, and since then a lot of devotees go there for blessings every year. It is also said that Ganesha's idol at Lalbaugcha Raja holds a lot of spiritual powers.