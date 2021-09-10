Ganesh Chaturthi: Odisha-based Artisan Creates Ganpati Idol Out Of Over 5000 Matchsticks

An artist from Puri in Odisha, has sculpted an idol of Lord Ganesh out of matchsticks for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which begin on Friday, 10 September. The art piece is 23 inches long and 22 inches wide and is made up of 5621 matchsticks.

Saswat Sahoo, the artesian, said that the work took him eight days to complete. "Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations for the Ganesh Chaturthi are subdued. Hence, I thought of creating something new. I will be praying to this idol on the festival at my home amid the pandemic," said Sahoo.

Ganesha idols on areca nuts

In a similar fashion, Sanjay, a Nashik-based artist, has a long history of crafting Ganesha idols on nails and cassette covers in Maharashtra. Sanjay has been crafting little Ganesh idols for many years and has seen his business grow. He runs a workshop and a business in Nashik. "I have been in this business for over 22 years and have made 33,500 idols. Have made Ganeshas in sizes from 3-5 inches," said the Nashik artisan.

Ganesh Chaturthi preparations across the country

During the festival days, artists in Maharashtra and across India put in extra effort and heart to create the auspicious sculpture of Lord Ganesh. The ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will begin on September 10 this year. It is widely observed across the country, with lakhs of devotees converging on mandals to seek Lord Ganesh's grace. The festivities will remain low-key due to the current COVID-19 scenario, but the faith, hopes, and joy have not decreased. With COVID limits in effect, though, the mandals may see fewer visitors.

More about Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturti or Vinayaka Chaviti, is a 10-day Hindu festival that commemorates Lord Ganesh's entrance on Earth with his mother Goddess Parvati. Lord Ganesh is also known as Gajanana, Gajadanta, and Vighnaharta, and is associated with wisdom, writing, travel, business, and good fortune. Among his 108 other titles, these are just a few.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI