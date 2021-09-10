Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi, Prez Kovind, Leaders Extend Greetings On 'auspicious Occasion'

As citizens set to welcome Lord Ganesh on the first day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, Indian leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, and several other Union Ministers extended wishes on the auspicious beginning. Tweeting both in Hindi and Marathi, PM Modi wrote, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and wished 'peace, good fortune and health' for everyone. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival commences from today, September 10 and will be celebrated for 10 days to mark Lord Ganesh's arrival on Earth.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May this auspicious occasion bring happiness, peace, good fortune and health in everyone's life. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" reads the translation of PM Modi's tweet in Hindi.

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की मंगलकामनाएं। यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, शांति, सौभाग्य और आरोग्य लेकर आए। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2021

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, President Kovind prayed for 'Vighnaharta Ganesha to make our efforts successful against COVID-19 and 'blesses everyone with happiness and peace'.

गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



गणेश चतुर्थी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



मेरी कामना है कि कोविड-19 के विरुद्ध किए जा रहे हमारे प्रयासों को विघ्नहर्ता गणेश सफल बनाएं और सभी को सुख एवं शांति प्रदान करें।



आइए, हम सब कोविड-अनुकूल व्‍यवहार करते हुए यह त्‍योहार मनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 10, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah extended wishes to entire countrymen.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi saying, 'May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with all the obstacles. May there be happiness, peace and prosperity in the society'.

सभी प्रदेशवासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को पावन पर्व 'श्री गणेश चतुर्थी' की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



सिद्धिविनायक, विघ्नहर्ता भगवान गणेश जी की कृपा सभी पर बनी रहे। समाज में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का वास हो।



जय श्री गणेश! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 10, 2021

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda also tweeted wishing for 'happiness, prosperity and new energy in the lives of all of you'.

समस्त देशवासियों को श्री गणेश चतुर्थी के पावन पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।

विघ्न विनाशक एवं कार्य-सिद्धि देवता भगवान श्री गणेश आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि एवं नयी ऊर्जा का संचार करे।

गणपती बाप्पा मोरया ! — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 10, 2021

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways wished on the 'auspicious occasion' Ganesh Chaturthi.

'Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi,' tweeted Minister of Law and Justice- Kiren Rijiju.

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri wished for elimination of 'all obstacles & bring happiness & prosperity in our lives.'

सुखकर्ता दुखहर्ता, वार्ता विघ्नांची|

नुरवी; पुरवी प्रेम, कृपा जयाची |

सर्वांगी सुंदर, उटी शेंदुराची|

कंठी झळके माळ, मुक्ताफळांची॥



Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Ganpati Bappa eliminate all obstacles & bring happiness & prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/siZ8HyxBya — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 10, 2021

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Meanwhile, the festival will be celebrated on a very low scale due to the prevailing situation of COVID-19. States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, National Capital Region- Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa have issued guidelines restricting large-scale gatherings and urging citizens to celebrate the festival at their homes. The festival is predominantly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, and the states of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. It will end on September 21.