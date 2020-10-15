SSR's Aide Ganesh Hiwarkar Offers Prayers At Varanasi's Assi Ghat, Takes Oath For Justice

Fans and followers of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput gathered at Kashi's Assi Ghat on Thursday and gave many ceremonial offerings to the the Almighty through prayers. Sushant's friend and choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar conducted Ganga aarti at the confluence of River Ganga and Assi River in Varanasi not just for the departed soul, but also for removal of all obstacles in the fight for justice.

Speaking to Republic TV, Hiwarkar claimed that he "chose Kashi because according to the mythological edicts in Hinduism, all civilization began from Kashi". He also made religious donations in Sushant's name. It was further revealed that along with Ganga aarti, prayers were also offered to Bholenath, Navgrah and a sarvabaadha havan was conducted for the late actor's salvation.

Ganesh Hiwarkar had also conducted a rally in Patna on Wednesday to mark four months since the Bollywood actor was found hanging in his apartment at Mumbai's Bandra amid mysterious circumstances that are currently under investigation by central agencies. He will also conduct ceremonial offerings in Kolkata on Friday.

4 months of Sushant's death marked

Sushant's friend Ganesh Hiwarlkar and others' ‘Padyatra’ in Sushant’s hometown Patna and candlelight march and other events were also held on the completion of four months of SSR’s death on Wednesday.

