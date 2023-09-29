Ganesh Idol Immersions: Two Dead, Three Missing After Falling Into Rivers In Separate Incidents In Nashik

Two persons drowned and three are missing after falling into waterbodies during Ganesh idol immersions on Thursday on Anant Chaturdashi in Nashik in Maharashtra, officials said.

In the first incident, Prasad Sunil Darade (18) and his friend Rohit Vaidyanath Nagargoje (22) drowned in Waldevi river at Chehedi when the latter tried to save the former who had slipped into the waterbody, the official said.

Their bodies have been recovered, a local police official said.

In another incident, one Hemant Kailas Satpute (35) is feared drowned in Waldevi river in Vadner, though his body is yet to be found and a search operation by police and fire brigade personnel was underway, the official said.

Police said two persons are feared drowned in the Godavari river in Gauri Patangan area under Gadge Maharaj bridge near Ramkund.

Their bodies have not been recovered and a search operation is continuing, the official said.

Incessant rains in the district over the past few days as well as discharge from dams have raised the water level of rivers, which may have been the cause of these deaths, officials pointed out.