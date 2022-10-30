Last Updated:

Gang Decamps With ATM, 14 Lakh Cash In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Image: PTI/representative


A gang of four to five people fled away with an ATM loaded with Rs 14 lakh cash in Kotputli town here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The unidentified people used a gas cutter to uproot the machine from a Bank of India ATM kiosk set up on the Jaipur-Delhi national highway, Kotputli police station sub-inspector Ravindra Kumar said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to track the vehicle used in the crime, he said. 

