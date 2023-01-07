Gang Of 59 Women Booked For Assaulting Man In Kerala's Thrissur

A gang of 59 women allegedly assaulted a man accusing him of circulating morphed photos of another woman through social media in Thrissur district of Kerala.

Police said a case has been registered against all the accused and 11 of them have been arrested.

The accused, all devotees of a spiritual retreat centre here, assaulted Shaji when he was travelling with five others in a car on Thursday evening.

The video of the women, dragging the man and beating and thrashing him mercilessly, went viral on social media platforms.

Some women could even be seen attacking him with sticks in the video.

A native of Muriyad near here, Shaji is still undergoing treatment at a hospital with injuries, police said.

The man and his family recently snapped their association with the divine retreat centre, they said.

Besides him, five other members of his family were also there in the car when the incident happened outside the campus of the Centre.

They also suffered minor injuries and glass of the vehicle was damaged in the attack.

"As per the man's complaint, the women attacked him out of misunderstanding that he had propagated the morphed pictures of a woman related to the retreat centre," police told PTI.

Various sections of IPS including 307, 143, 147, 144, 128 and so were charged against the accused.

As many as 11 accused women were already remanded and sent to women's prison in Viyyur. Investigations are on, they added.