Gang Of Robbers Nabbed By Central Zone Task Force In Hyderabad, Rs.3.25 Lakhs Seized

In a sensational robbery case that took place on July 3 at Punjab National Bank ATM located at Himayath Nagar in Hyderabad, the Commissioners Task Force, Central Zone along with the city police on Saturday apprehended all the accused involved in the case.

As seen in the CCTV, when the victim was depositing Rs 7,00,000 cash in the PNB ATM, the accused used pepper spray and plundered money from the victim.

The four accused - Thansif Ali alias Thansi S/o Mohammed Ali, Muhammed Sahad TV alias Sahad, Thanseeh Barikkal, and Abdul Muhees who hails from Kerala State were apprehended and cash amount of Rs.3.25 Lakhs were recovered from their possession. Police also seized a car, a bike, a pepper spray bottle, and other incriminating material in their possession which were used for the robbery.