Gang of six nabbed in TN; gun, bombs recovered

Chennai, Oct 30 (PTI) Police on Saturday recovered weapons, including a gun and country bombs, from a gang of six members and arrested them.

A city police release said the six were nabbed after they were found roaming about in a suspicious manner at Konimedu area.

They were arrested by a team of personnel from the Red Hills police station.

When the police checked their belongings, they found one gun, three bullets and as many country bombs and sharp-edged weapons, the release said.

Three of the arrested had been planning to kill a man, the release added. PTI SA BN BN

