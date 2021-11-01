Ganga Utsav: National Mission For Clean Ganga Sets Guinness World Record

On the first day of the Ganga Utsav, the River Festival 2021, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Monday got registered in the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on Facebook in an hour.

The Guinness activity was opened for the public at large after Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted his message on the Ganga on the social media platform.

"Lakhs of entries were recorded during the one-hour duration of the activity. The participation of people from all walks of life was particularly inspiring. Several people posted their self-created literary pieces on the event's Facebook page," a senior official said.

The official also stated that the event was organised to raise awareness on Ganga rejuvenation and to give impetus to the reach of the Ganga Utsav, the River Festival 2021.

Jal Shakti Minister: Ganga's cleansing of utmost importance to govt

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat on Monday said that Ganga's cleansing is of utmost importance to the government as the sacred river has been the foundation of India's economic activity and supports the livelihood of about 40 percent of the country's population at the 'Ganga Utsav' being organised here to celebrate rivers. The National Clean Ganga Mission has managed to connect the common man with the river, the minister added.

"We have succeeded in connecting Ganga with the common man and made it a Jan Andolan under the NMCG. There are crores of people who are fulfilling their responsibility in carrying out the process of cleaning Ganga," the Jal Shakti Minister said.

"Ganga has been the foundation of India's economic activity and livelihood of 40 per cent of the country's population is dependent upon Ganga which also makes its cleansing of utmost importance for us," he added.

Union Minister Shekhawat also launched the CLAP (Continuous Learning and Activity Portal) which is an interactive portal that is working towards initiating conversations and action around the rivers in India. The portal is also a platform to facilitate debates and discussions and express ideas on various issues pertaining to the environment, water, rivers etc.

(With PTI Inputs)

Image: PTI