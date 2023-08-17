Gangavaram Port Workers Protest Over Wage Hike

Massive protests were staged by contract workers at Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. A large number of workers showed up at the port, demanding an increase in their salaries to Rs 36,000 per month.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. FIve police personnel received minor injuries in the scuffle.

Locals also alleged that after Adani acquired the port, locals feel that they are being neglected.

Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police said that the contract employees have been staging protests for the past many days; however, a large number of workers gathered at the site recently. Many of the protesters have been detained by the police and shifted to the local police station.