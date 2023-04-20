Gangster Chhota Rajan’s Aide Under CBI Custody In Delhi After Being Deported To India

In a joint operation by the Central Bureau of India (CBI) and the Mumbai Crime Branch, the handler of gangster Chhota Rajan’s finances, Santosh Mahadev Sawant aka Abu Sawant, was deported to India.

Following the development, the Crime Branch of Mumbai police in order to seek Sawant’s custody will file a petition in the CBI court. As of now, the CBI has taken Sawant into custody in the national capital. Notably, both CBI and Mumbai crime branch have separate cases against the accused.

The crime branch has issued a non-bailable warrant against Sawant, who was reported to be absconding since he was released from jail after his arrest in a case.

According to news agency ANI, Sawant will be in CBI custody first and then his custody will be granted to Mumbai Crime Branch.

Sawant in CBI custody

CBI claimed Sawant’s custody in Delhi in a 2016 extortion case. The investigation agency also informed that paperwork for his extradition started in 2000 and a Red Corner notice of the Interpol was also issued against him.

After years of continued efforts, Sawant has been finally booked in extortion cases and has a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Who is Sawant?

Sawant, one of Chhota Rajan’s closest aides, was reportedly been living in Singapore and was working for Rajan in the guise of a hotelier. Notably, Abu Sawant has been associated with Rajan’s gang for over 22 years now.

After Chhota Rajan was attacked in 2000, all his close aides left him, but DK Rao and Sawant did not leave the gang and continued to work for it. While Rao had the task of carrying out gang-related crimes and fights, Sawant was given the task of handling Rajan’s black money.

(With inputs from ANI)