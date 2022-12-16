Last Updated:

Gangster Harry Chatha Replaces Terrorist Rinda In Pak To Carry Out Anti-India Activities

After the death of Pak-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda in Lahore in November, the ISI has chosen the gangster Harry Chatha as his replacement

Pakistan's spy agency ISI has resorted again to using pro-Khalistani terrorists and gangsters to destabilise the peace in Punjab. After the death of Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda in Lahore in November, the ISI has chosen the dreaded gangster Harry Chatha alias Supreet who will replace Rinda in carrying out anti-India activities in Punjab.

According to the sources, after Rinda's death, Gangster Harry Chatha who was camping in European countries was taken to Pakistan by Khalistani terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma as the replacement for Rinda. Chatha is now being trained by Pakistan's ISI on maintaining Rinda's network alive in Punjab, supplying drugs and weapons in Punjab, and carrying out anti-India activities at the border state. Notably, Chatha is the mastermind of the Nabha jail break case of 2016 wherein sixteen criminals launched an attack on the jail, opened indiscriminate fire, and managed to engineer the escape of six inmates.

It is pertinent to mention earlier in November, sources revealed to Republic that Pakistan was planning to create a 'hybrid module' for Punjab on the lines of Kashmir wherein the hybrid terrorists are used to carry out targeted killings, supplying arms and ammunition to other terrorists in the region. For this new hybrid module for Punjab, Pakistan has been using the network of Khalistani terrorists including Harvinder Singh Rinda, Wadhwa Singh, Lakhbir Rode, Ranjit Neeta, Paramjit Panjwar, and Gajinder Singh, sources added.

Now after Rinda's death, Pak seems to be trying to maintain Rinda's network active in Punjab for carrying out anti-India activities and for that, Chatha is being trained by the ISI. It is pertinent to mention that Chatha has several cases registered against him including murder, attempt to murder, illegal firearms and others.

