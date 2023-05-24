Gangster Jarnail Singh Killed In Broad Daylight By 4 Car-borne Assailants In Amritsar

Jarnail Singh, a gangster, was killed in a purported gang war around 11:30 a.m in Amritsar. Jarnail Singh, who was out on bail, was fatally shot by assailants in the Sathiala village, Amritsar. Further inquiry has been initiated based on CCTV footage that has also come to light throughout this event.

Gangster Jarnail Singh Gopi was reportedly a member of the Ghanshyampuria gang. Four attackers were visible in the CCTV footage of the incident that has gained attention. The assailants started shooting at him as soon as he came out from the store, as it is seen in the video footage.

According to reports, the assailants arrived in a Swift car. Jarnail Singh was reportedly leaving for some work. The assailants took advantage of this window of opportunity and killed him. The police has started the investigation and preliminary investigation reportedly states that this murder was carried out by a rival gang.

Punjab AGTF arrested 4 other shooters

According to reports, just two days ago, four shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were nabbed by Punjab’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). These gang members were prepared to launch an attack when they were apprehended. Six guns and 26 live rounds were also seized from these individuals.