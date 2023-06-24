Gangster Kapil Sangwan Continues Organised Crime Despite Associates Being Jailed

Based in the UK and helped by associates, gangster Kapil Sangwan is continuing to execute his criminal activities. The organised crimes are being carried out in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining states like Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Off late, Sangwan alias Nandu has been able to dominate the crime scene of the National Capital as he heads the Nandu Gang.

3 things you must know

Sangwan has several cases filed against him for crimes like extortion and murder among others.

His name cropped up in the murder of Surender Matiala, the local BJP leader in Delhi.

Sangwan's Nandu gang has the support of eight other gangs.

Gangster Sangwan continues organised crime from abroad

Based in the United Kingdom and believed to be in his early 30s, Sangwan's name has cropped up in various extortion calls, murders, gang wars and burglaries. According to Delhi Police, there are eight cases of these organised crimes that have been registered against him. He was also named in the murder of Surender Matiala, the local BJP leader. Sangwan is also said to have a strong influence over the crime scene of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas and is now giving stiff competition to the rival Manjeet Mahal gang.

One of the primary reasons for the Nandu gang's criminal activities is the smaller groups assisting it. According to Delhi Police, there are close to eight gangs that are helping the Sangwan-led group in carrying out activities that range from extortion to burglaries and even murder.

One of the Gangster's closest associates is Jyoti alias Baba who has five cases of different crimes registered against him. Both have been neighbours in Najafgarh. Jyoti is the son of Suraj Bhan. In 2015, there was a conflict over the payment of Satta money between Bhan and Nafe alias Mantri, an associate of the rival Manjeet Mahal gang. This difference led to Nafe murdering Sunil alias Doctor, who was also the brother-in-law of Kapil Sangwan. Sangwan avenged the murder of his brother-in-law by murdering Nafe in his house. Subsequently, Sangwan got into rivalry with not only the Manjeet Mahal gang but also the Naveen Khati gang.

Another associate of Sangwan is Krishna Bhalu. Hailing from Najafgarh, Bhalu got into the ranks of Sangwan's gang. There are 11 cases registered against him. Other key members who are helping the Nandu gang are Anil Sharma alias Podu, Deepak Sharma, Pankaj Dagar and Deepak Maan. The person who has got the maximum number of cases registered against him is Vikas alias PK (18 cases).

It is interesting to note that the Delhi Police have been able to arrest most of the associate gang members of Sangwan yet the criminal activities continue. Sangwan, who hails from Najafgarh entered into the world of crime in 2015. Initially, his crime was limited to Najafgarh, Chhawla and Baba Haridas Nagar but then they expanded beyond Delhi to the adjoining states.