Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Police Custody Extended For 5 Days In Arms Act Case

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's police custody was extended for five days in the Arms Act Case on Sunday, June 5. Duty Magistrate Umesh Kumar of Patiala House Court extended the police custody of Bishnoi after he was produced in Court following a five-day remand in the case. Incarcerated since 2015, he was actively associated with the Students Organisation of Punjab University during his stint at the DAV College, Chandigarh, and is facing trial in multiple cases including murder and extortion. His name has also come up in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Lawrence Bishnoi's police custody extended

During the hearing of the Arms Act case, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police sought further remand of five days to arrest the persons whose names come up during the interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi. The accused was taken to Sonipat, Palwal, Bahadurgarh and other places in Delhi NCR, a Special cell of Delhi Police submitted. Investigation Officer (IO) submitted before the court that during interrogation, the involvement of Ranjit, Sam Singh and Vijay has been revealed.

The IO also submitted that Ranjit is from Uttarakhand and is a person who supplied arms to a person by the name Vijay who would further supply the arms to other accused persons. He also submitted that teams are dispatched to Uttarakhand and Punjab in search of Ranjit. Besides, the accused is to be taken to Ganga Nagar and Jodhpur in search of Ranjit and Vijay.

The plea for extension of police custody was not opposed by Advocate Vishal Chopra, the counsel for Bishnoi.

Bishnoi was lodged in the Tihar Jail in connection with a case lodged under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) and was on May 31 remanded to five-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell after it arrested him in the Arms Act case.

Plea for protection withdrawn by Bishnoi

The development comes days after Bishnoi withdrew his plea from the Delhi High Court seeking necessary safeguards as he apprehended a "fake encounter" by the Punjab Police on May 30. Advocate Vishal Chopra had mentioned the plea before the Delhi High court. He had submitted that there is an urgency to hear the matter as there is the apprehension of a fake encounter with Bishnoi. However, the Special NIA court had refused to entertain the plea.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: Instagram, ANI