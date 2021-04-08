Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari Under 24/7 Monitoring At Banda Jail, Visuals Inside

Dreaded gangster turned politician Mukhtar Ansari who was recently shifted from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail, is under continuous monitoring. Visuals of the gangster being monitored have been accessed by Republic Media Network. A convoy of six police vans, a Vajra vehicle had accompanied Ansari in an ambulance covering a distance of 882 km spanning three states for over a 16-hour journey. The five-time MLA arrived at Banda jail at 4:30 AM on Wednesday and was lodged in a common barrack. He also underwent a COVID-19 test at around 8 AM the same day and later shifted to barrack number 15. A panel of four doctors has been constituted on the apex court's directions to monitor Ansari's health.

Images of Ansari under monitoring

A legislator from Mau in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari is a history-sheeter facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage. He has about 38 cases against him alone in Mohammadabad police station of Ghazipur district for committing heinous crimes - including the murder case of BJP MLA Krishna Nand Rai in 2005. As per reports, before being shifted to Punjab, he has stayed at various jails such as Ghazipur, Mau, Agra, Lucknow, and Banda jail. He was shifted to Punjab's Ropar jail on a govt warrant after Homeland Group CEO accused him of extortion in 2019. Since then Punjab prisons dept has refused to send Ansari back for court appearances claiming that a panel of doctors has “advised Ansari against long travel”, as per reports.

BJP MLA Alka Rai - slain MLA Krishna Nand Rai's wife had written to Priyanka Gandhi, accusing Congress of shielding Ansari, while the gangster's wife wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking security while Ansari was being shifted back to UP's Banda jail. Recently, UP police shot down Ansari's close aide Hanuman Pandey.

In January 2019, he was lodged in Punjab's Rupnagar jail in connection with a mere extortion case. The BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government accused the Congress government in Punjab of 'shielding' Ansari for several months by not letting the state take custody of the wanted gangster. The Yogi Adityanath Government claimed that Ansari's custody was being denied to the UP Police on trivial grounds 'under the guise of medical issues'.

Noting that Ansari was allegedly involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, cheating and conspiracy, apart from offences under the Gangsters Act, the Supreme Court ordered his transfer to the UP jail on March 26. Punjab's home department asked the UP government to take Ansari's custody by April 8, following the Supreme Court order that had set a two-week deadline.

The wife of Mukhtar Ansari on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking security and protection for her alleged mafia-don husband while he was being shifted from Punjab's Ropar prison to Banda Jail in Uttar Pradesh. Ansari's wife urged the Supreme Court to pass necessary directions for his security in prison and during the time when he is produced before the courts for hearing. She then also appealed that the trial should be free and fair.

