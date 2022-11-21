Gangster Rinka, Associate Of Moosewala's Killers Goldy Brar & Lawrence Bishnoi, Arrested

In a major development from Punjab, the Faridkot district police have arrested Gangster Gurcharan Singh Rinka, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar for allegedly threatening some witnesses in the murder case of Congress leader Gurlal Singh Pehalwan. Notably, both Bishnoi and Brar were involved in the horrific murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

This development comes just two months after Delhi police filed two FIRs against Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Apart from Bishnoi and Brar, several other gangsters from Delhi and Punjab have also been booked under UAPA.

According to the first chargesheet filed by the Punjab police in the Moosewala murder case, Goldy Brar is the one who actually 'hatched the conspiracy and executed the plan to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala'. As per the details that emerged from the Punjab police's chargesheet, after receiving information that the Punjab Government has scaled down the security for Moosewala, Goldy Brar in May had asked the shooters to "assassinate Moosewala at the earliest".

Sidhu Moosewala murder case

Six months ago, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on May 29, in a broad daylight. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots. He died within 15 minutes of the attack, while two others who were travelling with him were referred to Patiala for further treatment.

Notably, the assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

In August, an 1,850-page chargesheet had been filed in the Moosewala murder case. The chargesheet named 24 persons, including 20 who have been arrested and four who are putting up in other countries. Goldy Brar has been named as the mastermind in the case.