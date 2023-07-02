Gangster Sundar Bhati's Three Aides, Facing Extortion Charges, Arrested In UP's Noida

Three aides of mafia Sundar Bhati were arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on the intersecting night of July 1 and 2. The arrest also led to multiple seizures of illegal weapons including the .32 bore pistol. They have been identified as Brijesh Kumar alias Billu Fauji, Satyendar alias Satte and Prince Khari.

In a dramatic turn of events, Bhati's gang members fired gunshots at the police officials to evade the arrest. In response, they faced multiple rounds of shots by the police officials. The exchange of gunshots injured two of them- Brijesh and Satyendar.

What led to the arrest?

The police acted on a tip and barricaded the area situated in a village on the outskirts of Noida. The information provided to the police officials turned out to be correct as the Bhati gang members were found crossing the road in a four-wheeler vehicle. When police officials signalled them to stop, gunshots were fired.

'A huge achievement for Noida police'

While commenting on the arrest, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan, said, "It's a huge achievement for our team as we have been able to get hold of the criminals who were involved with Sundar Bhati gang. These gang members were involved with extortion, dacoity, murder and attempt to murder."

Jailed gangster Sunder Bhati has over 60 cases registered against him for executing crime actions in Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and NCR regions. In 2015, he was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the murder of Samajwadi Party leader Harendra Pradhan and his security guard. He was convicted in 2021 and is serving a life sentence in UP's Sonbhadra jail. Bhati's name also surfaced in connection with the murder of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf.