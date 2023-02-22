Gangster-terror Funding Case: NIA Detains Three Including Akali Leader From Punjab

Amid the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) continued crackdown on the gangster-terror funding case, the central agency detained three people including the Akali leader for questioning during the raids in the connection with the case.

Notably, on Tuesday, the NIA conducted a raid at the house of Akali leader Lakhvir Singh from Punjab and seized several weapons from him. Speaking to reporters, Singh on Tuesday said that he and his kin have licenced weapons that the central agency took for verification. "The arms licences are renewed up to 2025. The NIA is the country's big agency. Whether they call us in day or night for the investigation, we will cooperate," he told reporters.

Singh also stated that his father has also served in the police and he respects the forces. He claimed that the NIA officials seized his phone for investigation purposes "I raised no objection," he added. Following this, the Akali leader was detained by the NIA. Apart from the Akali leader, two more people: Gurmeet Singh from Lambi and Harpreet Sharma from Moga were also detained by the NIA during the raids. The officials have also recovered SIM cards from their possessions.

NIA's crackdown on gangster-terror funding case

The NIA conducted raids at numerous locations across several states on Tuesday, February 21, as part of its ongoing efforts to break the financial networks of terror organisations in the gangster terror funding case.

The investigation agency carried out raids at more than 70 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh as part of its investigations into gangster terror funding cases. According to sources, the agency is majorly focusing on Punjab. The central agency recovered Rs 2.3 crore cash along with arms and ammunition during its riads. Notably, this is regarding a case registered by NIA against gangster and their criminal syndicate.