Gangster-terrorist nexus case: Raids by NIA over 100 places across six states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out over 100 searches on Wednesday, May 17 in connection with terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus cases. The six states included Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

The anti-terror agency & state police forces conducted these raids since early morning on Wednesday. The raids notably took place at the premises and other places linked to suspects.

Arrests in terror-narcotics smugglers-gangsters nexus case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 25, 2023 arrested Deepak Ranga, who was the main shooter in the RPG attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in May 2022. Ranga was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. He was a close associate of Canada based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and Pakistan based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda.

In addition to the RPG attack in May, Deepak has been involved in a number of violent terrorist and criminal actions, including violent killings. He has been actively receiving financial and logistical support for terrorism from Rinda and Landa.

The NIA on Septemeber 20 last year had registered the case suo moto after it emerged that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organized criminal gangs operating in northern states of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

The NIA had also emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition explosives, IEDs etc across borders through a widespread inter-state network of gun runners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has led to the arrest of 19 leaders and members of various organised criminal gangs, two arms suppliers, and one significant financier associated with the network since the filing of three criminal cases against the aforementioned terror-gangster-drug smuggler network. Canada-based Arsh Dalla has been designated as an ‘individual terrorist’ by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9, this year.