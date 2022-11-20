Gangster Wanted In Dera Follower's Murder Arrested By Punjab Police In Rajasthan

In a major development in Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pradeep Singh Kataria's murder probe, a gangster who was absconding for days, has been arrested after an encounter by the Punjab police in Rajasthan’s Jaipur on Sunday. The gangster – Raj Hooda was the sixth shooter in the murder case.

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab was in search of gangster Raj Hooda in connection with Pardeep Singh's death probe. According to police, Raj Hooda was one of the prime accused in the killing of Singh. Notably, two modules were allegedly involved in the killing of the Dera Sacha Sauda follower.

According to the Delhi Special Cell, four shooters hailed from Haryana and two from Punjab. Notably, three of the accused have been taken into custody. A team of Anti-Gangster Task Force was following and tracking Raj Hooda from one place to another. He was earlier traced in Punjab, later in Haryana. Officials once traced the gangster in Himachal Pradesh.

On Sunday morning, with the help of Rajasthan Police, Hooda was arrested in Jaipur by the Punjab police. Officials asked him to surrender following which he retaliated and opened fire on police officials. After a brief exchange of fire, he was arrested by the Punjab police AGTS team.

Delhi Police arrests 3 accused

Earlier on November 11, three accused were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The police nabbed them by conducting a raid in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Bakshiwala Police Station in the Patiala district of Punjab. The arrested persons include a 26-year-old man named Jitender and two juveniles. As per sources, the accused were reportedly working on the directives of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, an associate of fugitive Harvinder Singh Rinda, and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Faridkot murder

A Dera Sacha Sauda follower, Pardeep Singh was shot dead on November 10 by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Faridkot district. Pardeep Singh was accused in a 2015 sacrilege incident. Six bike-borne assailants attacked Pardeep when he was opening his shop in Kotkapura. Three other people, including Pardeep's gunman, sustained bullet injuries in the incident.

Pardeep was also one of the accused in a case of theft of a 'bir' (copy) of the Guru Granth Sahib in 2015 in Faridkot’s Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village. Notably, the sacrilege incidents in Faridkot in 2015 triggered protests in the district. Two persons were killed in Behbal Kalan while some people were injured at Kotkapura in Faridkot after police fired at protesters in October 2015.

As per reports, Pardeep Singh was the seventh Dera follower killed since the sacrilege case. Gurdev Singh was killed on June 13, 2016; Sat Pal Sharma and his son Ramesh Kumar Sharma were killed in Khanna’s Jaghera village on February 25, 2017; Mohinder Pal Bittu was killed in Nabha Jail on January 23, 2019; Manohar Lal was killed in Bathinda's village on January 20, 2020, and Charan Dass in Muktsar’s Bhunder village on December 3, 2021.